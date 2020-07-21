 Women Making a Difference Through Creativity Discuss Their Work in ‘The Bridge: Women, Art and Power’

When female activists raised their voices and shared their perspectives about voting rights 100 years ago, they were able to push forward the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The Missouri History Museum’s special exhibit “Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage,” opening Aug. 1, commemorates this centennial using artifacts, images, media and interactives to explore women’s unique role in St. Louis history.

On Thursday, Aug. 6, four present-day artist-activists discuss how women use art for personal expression, for empowerment, and as a catalyst for change. Join artists Andrea “Kahrizma” Hughes, Meenakshi “Mee” Jey, Vanessa Charlot and Yvonne Osei for “The Bridge: Women, Art and Power,” a free online event inspired by “Beyond the Ballot.” Their discussion is moderated by Jessica Baran, associate director of curatorial and program development at Barrett Barrera Projects.

Andrea “Kahrizma” Hughes is a visual artist, art instructor and community leader. Examples of her vintage portraits can be found on the Rainbow Hue website.

Meenakshi Jey paints, creates sculptures from found objects and collaborates with her husband, Jey Sushil, on a variety of creative projects, including a multidisciplinary documentary of daily life in 2020. Examples of her work can be found at Artologue.

Vanessa Charlot is a Haitian-American documentary photographer and lecturer whose projects include “The Gods: Black Worship,” “Little Haiti: Good Friday,” “children of Cite Soleil” and “St. Louis Protest: Resistance.”

Yvonne Osei is a German-born Ghanaian performance and video artist who describes herself as an outsider artist making insider art. Examples of her transmedial art can be found on her Vimeo channel.

“The Bridge: Women, Art and Power” at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, is free to attend, but registration is required. “The Bridge” is an event series from the Missouri History Museum that brings together local residents and experts who make a difference in their communities. To learn more, visit the museum’s website .

This post has been brought to you in part by the mentioned organization. Thank you for supporting the companies that keep Novel creative agency and Guided: St. Louis growing.