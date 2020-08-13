 What’s It Like for Women to Run for Office? Find Out at ‘Represent’ on Aug. 26

With a record number of women running for U.S. Congress in November—especially women of color, which is at an all-time high of 267—the upcoming “Represent” virtual event at the Missouri History Museum couldn’t be more timely.

This interview-style program on Wednesday, Aug. 26, features June Diane Raphael (a writer, comedian, actress and activist) and Kate Black (former chief of staff at the political action committee EMILY’s list), who co-authored the book “Represent: The Woman’s Guide to Running for Office and Changing the World.”

They’ll discuss their humorous-yet-practical book and the realities of life on the campaign trail—a topic further highlighted by a special appearance from Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones, who will offer insight into her own lived experiences running for office.

Ferguson Mayor Ella Jones

“Represent” is associated with the Missouri History Museum exhibit “Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage,” a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. The exhibit features the stories of St. Louis Women who broke barriers from America’s colonial period through the present day.

To show your support for women in office, voting and the museum, purchase the virtual event author package for $21.95 through the museum’s shop. It includes a copy of the book, a commemorative “Beyond the Ballot” button and a Museum Nerd tote bag.

You can attend “Represent” online at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, via the Zoom link on the event page. It’s part of the dynamic free virtual series STL History Live, brought to you by the Missouri History Museum.

Admission to the Missouri History Museum and this special exhibit is free, but advance reservations are required. “Beyond the Ballot” runs until March 1, 2022.

