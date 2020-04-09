 What to Do in St. Louis This Weekend

Missing your festive Friday nights? Same. Thankfully, livestreamed DJ are growing in popularity, and we’ve highlighted two great options: Join DJ limewire prime for Together/Apart from 7-9 p.m.—take an hour break to rehydrate and get a snack—and then kick off the second half of your night with Bounce Rave: Cyber Edition!

And if you’re looking for something playful and interactive, build a makeshift stage in your living room, dig in your closet for a costume and get into character for The Rep’s free Play at Home program featuring downloadable 10-minute plays.

Don’t forget to visit Curbside STL and Farm-to-Home to support small businesses while treating yourself to your favorite local drinks, meals and other goodies.

Left Bank Books presents Ali Araghi

This Thursday evening at 7 p.m., join Left Bank Books for a livestreamed event with the award-winning Iranian author of “The Immortals of Tehran,” Ali Araghi. The interactive digital event features Araghi in conversation with local author Kathryn Davis. Araghi’s book is also available for purchase from the Left Bank Books website.

When: Thursday, April 9, from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Facebook Live

Price: Free

The Pulitzer: Together/Apart with DJ limewire prime

The Pulitzer is bringing Together/Apart with DJ limewire prime right into your home this Friday, April 10, from 7-9 p.m. Enjoy a live DJ set featuring a blend of classic funk, soul, disco and more. Settle into the sounds while you cook something delicious, rearrange your furniture or just dance around your living room.

When: Friday, April 10, from 7-9 p.m.

Where: Facebook Live and Instagram Live (app required)

Price: Free

Bounce Rave: Cyber Edition

Two local DJs and organizers of some of the city’s most popular dance parties are back with Bounce Rave: Cyber Edition. This Friday night at 10 p.m., join Dj Nico Marie and DJ Hoodbunny for a virtual livestreamed version of their Bounce Rave parties. Put on your best Friday night outfit—or keep it casual in sweatpants—and have your own dance party.

When: Friday, April 10, from 10 p.m.-12 a.m.

Where: Instagram Live (app required)

Price: Free but donations are appreciated

“What’s The 411?” virtual gallery exhibition with Cbabi Bayoc

Cherokee Street Gallery’s brand new virtual gallery presents its first digital exhibition, “What’s the 411?,” featuring the work of celebrated St. Louis painter Cbabi Bayoc. This Saturday, visit the gallery’s Facebook or Instagram live to watch a live painting session with Bayoc and explore a virtual version of the exhibition. This virtual gallery was launched in response to the current public health crisis to provide community members and patrons with continued access to dynamic art exhibitions.

When: Saturday, April 11, from 6-9 p.m.

Where: Facebook Live and Instagram Live (app required)

Price: Free

Play at Home with The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis presents Play at Home, a series of micro-commissioned short plays free and available for download, organized in collaboration with Baltimore Center Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, The Public Theater and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company. Written by a diverse array of prominent and emerging playwrights, these plays are all 10 minutes or less—perfect for a free at-home activity for families or roommates itching for a boost of creative fun.

When: Ongoing

Where: Play at Home website

Price: Free

