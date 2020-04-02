 The Shirt Is Tops: A List of Locally Sourced, Stylish Pieces for Your Next Video Meeting

In these uncertain times, indulging in a bit of retail therapy is not only a fun distraction but an act of social good. While small fashion businesses scramble to develop creative new sales strategies at breakneck speed, we can help lighten the load by choosing local shops to browse for our spring wardrobes.

While many of us are spending hours in Zoom chats, Google Hangouts and Webex meetings, our tops of choice have become our most important style staples. If you’re interested in refreshing your look (but still staying comfortable), we’ve done the shopping for you.

Image courtesy of Lauren Fleischmann.

Destiny jacket

Available online from Launch Clothing & Accessories

Launch makes our list for utilizing classic prints while adding a modern twist. This fitted athletic jacket is utilitarian statement wear made beautifully.

Chanel scarf

Available via Facebook and Instagram from Byrd Designer Consignment Boutique

Byrd remains a resale staple in the St. Louis fashion scene, boasting a collection of quality designer items consistently. Social media makes it easy to visit the Clayton boutique virtually for must-have pieces like this silk scarf that whispers springtime.

3sixteen button down

Available online from East + West

The blue Sakura print on this short-sleeve button-down is perfect for spring and dressy enough that your boss will approve, just the kind of apparel that makes this CWE shop a destination for men.

Sweet Love one shoulder top

Available online from MOD on Trend

This pretty top from a rising local retail star is a perfect transitional piece. Wear it now for Webex conference calls, and, when the weather warms, dress it up for a date. Pro tip: Skip the necklace and opt for pretty earrings to keep the sleek neckline clean.

Albright cardigan

Available online from Route

Those who’ve visited this home goods shop in Shaw know that Seta’s major appeal is the bright, warm atmosphere. During the COVID-19 crisis, though, the shop offers porch drop-off delivery, as well as online shopping through the sustainable apparel arm, Route, which brings you this dress-up or dress-down cardigan.



#314Together We Are St. Louis v-neck tee

Available online from Lusso

This Clayton boutique, among others, has teamed up with The Women’s Creative on the new line of #314together apparel benefiting the St. Louis small businesses in need right now. For those with more casual work environments, show your STL pride with a new tee!

Custom jacket

Available online from Daily Disco

Let’s face it, there might be whiskey in that coffee cup and no one cares whether or not you have pants on during the Zoom meeting. The rules are out the window. Why not make your coworkers smile and sport a colorful, personalized jacket from the marvelous Daily Disco on The Hill?

Oversized ’90s vintage t-shirt

Available on Instagram from Mesa Home

This Cherokee Street vintage haven has long displayed rare finds within its Instagram feed. Now, more than ever, is a great time to snatch one up. Pair one of its vintage t-shirts under a distressed jean jacket for your agency calls and wear it outside for a casual stroll later.

Copper + Black inverse tie-dye fleece

Available online from Argaman & Defiance

Tie-dye isn’t going anywhere. The hippie staple has been refreshed, thanks to a local artisan company’s hand-dying process, and this fleece is a perfect unisex transitional piece for your spring wardrobe.

1960s Love Is … ringer tee

Available online from May’s Place

You can’t chat up your cute coworker on your lunch break right now, so making your presence known is even more important during your weekly video meetings. Express your personal style with a conversation starter from one of St. Louis’ favorite vintage shops in The Grove—who conveniently just launched an online shop.

Maggie’s Organics cotton cowl tunic

Available online from Zee Bee Market

This eye-catching green top looks as comfortable as it is chic. Pair it with leggings and it will carry you through fall, when the coronavirus has hopefully left us and you can visit Zee Bee’s two locations (South Grand and Maplewood) in person.



Seigneur Porter graphic button-up

Available online from CLR-MNSTR

The edgy CLR-MNSTR shop has a storied fashion history in St. Louis, and we’ve been loyal fans through every change. We love this top for both casual and corporate work environments, but you don’t have to look hard for something unique.

Lily Pulitzer top

Available online from The Vault Luxury Resale

Follow The Vault in Brentwood on Facebook and Instagram for regular sales during this uncertain time for some much-needed retail therapy, like the flowing top in this video post.



And a bonus pair of bottoms: Resistance training pants

Available online from Agogie

While the gym is closed and you’re spending more time at your computer, every minute of activity counts. That’s where these men’s and women’s pants from local company Agogie come in. They have eight built-in resistance bands that add constant tension to every movement, helping you burn the most calories and tone the most muscles with your at-home workout.

Featured image courtesy of Unsplash.