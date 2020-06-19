 The Heirloom Room: Vintage Shopping That’s a Treat for the Senses

[Editor’s note: Please continue to check the website and social media feeds for The Heirloom Room to order candles and gift boxes and find out its opening date and operating hours.]

Shopping at The Heirloom Room is a treat for the senses. The visuals catch your eye first—gold-embossed rims on glassware, pastel-colored lace on the vintage clothing, glittery gems and crystals, clean white lines of hand-poured candles. Come closer to the wall display of those soy candles (made at the shop) and you’ll notice scents like jasmine, Tuscan herb, rosemary, mint and honey. Or maybe you prefer the aroma of handcrafted Champagne soap? Or hand-stitched leather?

And then there are the tactile experiences of cradling a ceramic mug or natural sea sponge, trying on a silver ring, running your fingers across a plantable seed greeting card.

The eight-year-old shop started out in Cherokee Street’s antiques district—and it does have some vintage items, especially clothing—but the move to SoHa in 2018 cleared up any misconception that it was “just” an antique store.

Its owners stock an array of artisan wares from local companies like St. Louis Succulents, White Stable Farms, Beltshazzar Jewels and Lark Skin Co. Everything—from the smallest jewelry to ornate chandeliers and towering candle holders—is presented with thoughtfulness and attention to detail, making shoppers feel right at home.

5353 Devonshire Ave.

314.772.8000

Images courtesy of Aida Hasanovic.