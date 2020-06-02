 The Gingham Buffalo: Home Goods for Every Living Space

“Cozy,” “snug” and “serene” are just a few of the adjectives that best describe this home-goods shop at the northern end of Edwardsville‘s Main Street. But one word we wouldn’t choose is “kitschy.” While it’s true that a buffalo head looms on the wall near the entrance, this is not a shop centered on mounted wildlife. Instead, The Gingham Buffalo will have you stocking up on accent pieces and seasonal decorations for every room in your home—and planning ahead for new furniture from the selection of tables, chairs, sofas, shelves, cabinets and more.

Meandering across the hardwood floors, you’ll enter spaces with exposed brick walls that feel very much like an urban loft, then move on to boldly wallpapered nooks that command attention, right next to muted grays and tans where the accessories spring to the forefront. The thoughtful layouts make it easy to imagine the items in one’s own home, whatever its style. They’re also a subtle advertisement for The Gingham Buffalo’s interior design services.

The seven-year-old shop is owned by Chris Beard, who has a knack for offering items that prioritize both comfort and sophistication. Whether you’re shopping for a child’s bedroom or an elegant dinner party, you’ll find the perfect pieces here.

This story originally appeared in Guided: Edwardsville, available now in a digital issue.

Images courtesy of Carmen Troesser.