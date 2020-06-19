 Take a Water Garden Road Trip Across St. Louis During the 20th Pond-o-Rama

For 20 years, members of the St. Louis Water Garden Society have opened their private gardens to the public for tours on one special weekend each summer. During this anniversary year for the Pond-o-Rama tours, the opportunity to be outdoors and enjoy beautiful, peaceful settings feels more special than ever.

The 2020 event on June 27 and 28 features 30 gardens—eight new to the tour and 22 returning from previous years, many with new features added. The timing of the tour is intentional: June is optimum for viewing the flowers, aquatic plants, koi and goldfish in and around the ponds.

Each location is open only one of the two days (15 ponds Saturday, June 27, and the remaining 15 on Sunday, June 28), but one ticket covers both days. The gardens are open for self-guided tours from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and the gardeners will be on site to talk about their installations and share their general knowledge of water gardens with visitors.

Pond-o-Rama raises the funds that help the St. Louis Water Garden Society plant and maintain the reflecting pools in front of the Jewel Box in Forest Park. The collection of plants—including water lilies, lotus, umbrella palms, papyrus and water cannas—is the 30-year-old organization’s annual gift to the city of St. Louis and its residents.

With purchase of a ticket ($15 each, or $10 per person for groups of 10 or more), visitors receive a booklet with maps, driving directions, water feature information for the self-guided tour. Children age 18 and under are free. Tickets are available at nurseries, florists, garden centers and other locations across the St. Louis metro area. For more information or to order tickets directly, call 314.995.2988 or visit the website of the St. Louis Water Garden Society.

Please note: In compliance with local and state guidance, visitors are asked to practice social distancing and to wear masks for everyone’s health and safety while touring the beauty created by the St. Louis Water Garden Society’s members.

Images courtesy of the St. Louis Water Garden Society.

