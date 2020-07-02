 Summer Escapes: The Art Hill Film Series Rolls with a New Format

This summer, the Saint Louis Art Museum is trading the big screen at the Art Hill Film Series to the At Home Film Series that you can enjoy, you guessed it, from the comfort of your own couch. While nothing can replace the atmosphere of a movie under the stars, this St. Louis summer tradition will be one to remember.

The Museum hosts the event Fridays starting July 10 with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The party starts at 8:30 p.m. each night, and movie-goers can tune in on YouTube and Facebook Live for an artful, movie-inspired Watch Party. The lineup includes a cocktail expert mixing up a fun drink, insights into art with art chats, creating an art-keepsake with materials found in your home, challenging your friends to movie trivia and social media art challenges.

But it wouldn’t be a party without the food. The Museum has partnered with Sauce Magazine to provide exclusive, movie-inspired carryout and pick-up specials at local restaurants. Check out slam.org/filmseries for a full list of the restaurant partners. And be sure to ask for the At Home Film Series or the Saint Louis Art Museum specials when placing your order. Additionally, check the website for easy-to-make recipes inspired by the films.

Following the pre-show entertainment, streaming is encouraged to begin at 9 pm. Films will be available to stream online for low or no cost. Visit slam.org/filmseries to access the streaming services.

The lineup for the At Home Film Series is*:

July 10: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

July 17: “Crazy Rich Asians”

July 24: “Men in Black”

July 30: “The Princess Bride”

*Please note that movies are subject to change due to availability on streaming sites.

This post has been brought to you in part by the mentioned organization. Thank you for supporting the companies that keep Novel creative agency and Guided: St. Louis growing.