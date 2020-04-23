 Stagger Inn: Downtown Edwardsville’s Old-School Gathering Spot

[Editor’s note: The Guided: Edwardsville print magazine hit the stands just as stay-at-home orders were rolling out. The good news: The Stagger Inn is open for pick-up orders of its daily specials along with regular menu items. Please continue to check the websites and social media feeds for each business to learn whether they’re open and how you can purchase from them during this time of fast-moving changes.]

With its mix of restaurants, craft breweries and bars, downtown Edwardsville stays active well into the evening. Even so, the Stagger Inn is in a class by itself. With its 2:30 a.m. closing time on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the old-school bar is a gathering spot for all ages thanks to its live music, friendly staff and generous drink prices—and the burgers and fries until 2 a.m. on weekends don’t hurt either.

The long wooden bar and checkerboard floor are throwback to another era. But instead of quietly fading away under the mounds of history contained within its walls, the bar and grill is vividly alive, with regulars gathering at all hours and for all reasons, including live music several times a week and every weekend.

The menu is quintessential bar food, made with deep pride. The fries are from real potatoes; the burgers are pattied by hand from fresh-ground hamburger. Deep-fried pickles and onion rings are hand-battered. Its signature sandwich, The Snyder, is packed with ham, roast beef, brick cheese and mayo on a fresh-baked Kaiser roll. So keep eating, drinking and rocking out until the bar closes. You won’t be the only one.

104 E. Vandalia St.

618.656.4221

While you’re in the neighborhood …

Foundry Public House

This welcoming bar is four years into building a legacy on great burgers, beers and live bands on

Saturday nights.

126 N. Main St.

618.307.9585

Recess Brewing

Recess’ five-barrel brewhouse keeps its taproom supplied with craft ales to enjoy on site or take home in growlers.

307 N. Main St.

618.692.5101

Global Brew Tap House

Fresh off opening its new and larger home base, this growing company is poised to spread great beer throughout the Midwest.

2329 Plum St.

618.307.5858

This story originally appeared in Guided: Edwardsville, available now in a digital issue and in print at these locations.

Images courtesy of Carmen Troesser.