 Shop Local From These 14 St. Louis-Based Jewelry Makers

These handcrafted pieces from local jewelry designers radiate beauty, hope and strength—making them perfect for any outfit. (Yes, even leggings and sweatshirts worn on a trip to the mailbox.)

Image courtesy of FORAI.

1. FORAI

FORAI, which stands for Friends of Refugees and Immigrants, is a nonprofit that enables “the realization of economic, educational and social goals through the provision of micro-business coaching, training and peer support and by expanding market opportunities for artisans.” The website also offers the option to buy tools for an artisan so that they can receive fair wages for each product they make.

Image courtesy of Nova Vita.

2. Nova Vita

Avery Callan started Nova Vita as a vintage clothing shop in 2015, when she was a sophomore in high school. Now Callan creates colorful and minimalist clay earrings of various shapes and sizes. Customers can also place a custom order (wholesale included).

3. Theresa Joy

An artist, educator and art therapist in training, Theresa Joy Hitchcock believes that the art has the power to speak volumes. With Theresa Joy, her intricate earrings and necklaces are simple and tasteful with a bit of color. She also offers handmade ceramics, home goods and planters.

Image courtesy of Mahnal.

4. Mahnal

With Mahnal, Shayba Muhammed has created a collection of “contemporary brass jewelry that studies natural forms and elements to inspire contemplation.” A graduate of the Institute of Art in Chicago, Muhammed started working on her jewelry full time in 2018, hoping to inspire and adorn others.

5. Erin Keary

Erin Keary creates “timeless statement jewelry meant to stay in your rotation” inspired by ancient metalworking practices. All of the materials used in her pieces are produced in the United States, from recycled sterling silver and American-mined gemstones to the paper in her packaging.

Image courtesy of Sarah Harvey.

6. Sara Patino Jewelry

Established in November of 2019, Sara Patino Jewelry is a modern eco-friendly jewelry collection made with recycled metals and ethically sourced gemstones. Its clean sophistication is designed for women seeking timeless everyday jewelry that is equally as beautiful as it is sustainable.

Image courtesy of Collections by Joya.

7. Collections by Joya

Joya is a collection of handmade jewelry created by women, for women—and proceeds from every purchase are donated to women’s causes around the world. Current partners are the Bali Life Foundation, which provides a safe place for disadvantaged Balinese women and children, and The Women’s Safe House, a St. Louis provider of safe shelter and support services for women and children.

Image courtesy of Mesa Home.

8. Mesa Home

Owned by Anni Stone, Mesa Home is one of our favorite boutiques in the St. Louis area. Stone’s vintage clothing collection is inspired by streetwear from the ‘80s and ‘90s. Her creativity bleeds into jewelry as she offers colorful handmade clay earrings at the Cherokee Street shop and via Instagram.

Image courtesy of Cole Rodgers.

9. Sefany Marie Jewelry

Stefany Brown says her jewelry reflects the way she views life: happy, playful, joyful, and full of love. She wants people to smile when they wear her pieces. The jewelry has a contemporary design aesthetic with vibrant colors.

10. Simply Chic

Rachel was having a hard time finding quality everyday jewelry for an affordable price, so she taught herself to make it—and started Simply Chic in 2014. Customers can shop by popular gemstone or design, from a selection that includes bridal pieces.

Image courtesy of Sutton Lasater Jewelry.

11. Sutton Lasatar

After inheriting a collection of jewelry from a family friend, Sutton Lasatar began repairing and re-purposing the vintage pieces into something new and wearable. Through her online shop, Lasatar sells bracelets, earrings and necklaces and offers custom and wedding pieces as well.

12. Villa Design

Melissa Villadiego is the sole maker and designer behind Villa Design. She is a former graphic designer who discovered her affinity for handiwork with a lampworking class in 2003. She marries glass, silver metal and natural stones with hand-cast botanicals for “the free-spirited soul.”

Image courtesy of Attilio D’Agostino.

13. Beltshazaar Jewels

Theresa Wangia knew she wanted to make her own jewelry one day while sifting through her mother’s jewelry box as a kid in the 1970s. She pulls inspiration from her previous experience in the business of fashion and her travels in England, Greece and Italy. With Beltshazaar, her work is a collection of rich leathers, chunky chains and wrapped stones.

14. The Well Oiled Bead

Jaycee has a passion for holistic living and supporting mothers through her work. She creates aromatherapy jewelry from rocks, crystals and stones born from the earth. Her work is colorful yet simple, and she happily accepts customized orders.

