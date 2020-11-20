See STL Tours offered by the Missouri Historical Society invite locals and tourists alike to see an entirely different side of St. Louis, hear new stories and interact with St. Louis history in unexpected (and sometimes odd) ways. See the whole city on a computer screen with a virtual tour or dive into the architecture and history of individual neighborhoods on foot during a small-group, socially distanced walking tour.

Walking tour options include the “Central West End,” where architecture, history and a big-a** chess piece all meet in a vibrant neighborhood.

Have you ever wanted to time travel? That’s not going to happen on the “STL History and Architecture 101” tour—but you will visit more than 250 years of St. Louis history and architecture in just under two hours!

The Soulard and LaSalle Park neighborhoods have a whole lotta history and a whole lotta super-old red brick buildings … and then there’s that whole “oldest farmer’s market west of the Mississippi that is modeled architecturally after a hospital in Italy” thing.

If you’d rather experience the city’s history from the comfort of home, See STL virtual tours are interactive, informative and entertaining deep dives into the city’s history. You can test your St. Louis trivia knowledge, interact with your tour guide and other attendees and more! Tours are conducted via Zoom and last approximately 90 minutes.

Who doesn’t love a time-traveling pub/bar/speakeasy/church basement crawl? Stories about beer are firmly entrenched in the city’s lore, but the “I’ll Drink to That” tour talks about what everyone else was drinking. This virtual tour visits jazz clubs, bordellos, wineries and bars, and sheds light on some unexpected ways that alcohol has changed the course of St. Louis history.

Yes, See STL offers a St. Louis cave tour! It’s true that the STL Underground Tour is virtual, but at least there won’t be any bats to contend with. Explore more than just caves: Wind your way through sewers, sinkholes, train tunnels, rivers, bunkers and mine shafts. Learn all about the history hiding right beneath your feet!

Want to walk the 1860s riverfront? How about checking out a giant roller coaster on Delmar, or visiting the zoo’s bear pits up on North Grand? “Whole Lotta (STL) History” time travels through 250+ years of city history, finding big history hiding in plain sight!

Join MHS for a special holiday version of our popular “I’ll Drink to That” virtual tour! Jingle all the way through St. Louis history! Attend swanky historic holiday parties, learn about local traditions that have been lost to time and maybe even run into a spooky spirit or two.

Check out the complete calendar of See STL walking tours and virtual tours for November and December.

Walking tours are limited to nine people plus one guide, and masks are required. Social distancing practices are observed during the tour. Walking tours cost $20 per person; virtual tours are $15 per person.

Images courtesy of the Missouri Historical Society.

