 Pride DJ Night: A Look Back at LGBTQ+ Nightclubs and the St. Louis Dance Scene

The joy of dancing in a place where you are totally comfortable to be yourself drew St. Louisans to the Zebra Lounge in Midtown in the 1980s. The dance club advertised itself as “a beautiful blend of Black and White”—a message of inclusion that was not common among gay bars in the area during that era.

The legendary St. Louis club closed more than 30 years ago, but its legacy of music and memories continues—and on Thursday, June 18, Glen “DJ Houseman” Williams shares stories of his years at the Zebra Lounge and other St. Louis nightspots and reflects on what the music meant to the LGBTQIA+ community. Viewers will enjoy a couple classic dance tracks from the Zebra Lounge during the presentation.

Pride DJ Night, hosted by Lindsay Newton of the Missouri Historical Society, is part of the STL History Live series. It explores St. Louis’ past from every angle, on topics ranging from geography to civil rights and from military actions to monuments like the Gateway Arch.

To join the event, simply click the Zoom link at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.

The Missouri Historical Society is offering a series of free online programs via the video conference app Zoom. From April through August, these STL History Live programs bring you fascinating stories about St. Louis through presentations followed by a Q&A. If you can’t make it to the live version, check out the recorded program that will be published on their YouTube channel.

