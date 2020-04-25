 Poem: ‘This Is The Moment’ by Jay Erickson

this moment when the teetering flywheel of life

has been slowed by a terrible hand to

a more human pace

this moment when thousands struggle for

the next breath and too many

don’t find it

this moment when courage is defined by

care and constancy and

showing up

this moment when all of our shadows

are laid bare and we cannot run

anymore

this moment when we feel how

connected, dependent and

vulnerable we are

this moment when nature beckons to

offer comfort despite what we

have done to Her

let this moment be an initiation

let us all walk through the valley

apart yet together

descend to

the neglected places

that have been softly calling

have the conversations

we have been avoiding

let go of what we

forgot we were holding onto

cook the meals we

have been meaning to make

wade into the waters of grief

where we all meet eventually

rest and awake in a new world

where we remember

how thin is the veil

how tender is the heart

how strong we are as one

lift each other up

by all and any means to

carry ourselves home

this is the moment

Jay Erickson lives in Pawling, New York, and is a poet, entrepreneur, musician, beekeeper, carpenter and gardener. His poetry has appeared in ALIVE with two commissioned pieces, “Crow Knows” and “Triptych For An American Backyard.” You can also find our Q&A with him from 2017 here.

Featured image at The Cheshire courtesy of Carmen Troesser.