Poem: ‘This Is The Moment’ by Jay Erickson
this moment when the teetering flywheel of life
has been slowed by a terrible hand to
a more human pace
this moment when thousands struggle for
the next breath and too many
don’t find it
this moment when courage is defined by
care and constancy and
showing up
this moment when all of our shadows
are laid bare and we cannot run
anymore
this moment when we feel how
connected, dependent and
vulnerable we are
this moment when nature beckons to
offer comfort despite what we
have done to Her
let this moment be an initiation
let us all walk through the valley
apart yet together
descend to
the neglected places
that have been softly calling
have the conversations
we have been avoiding
let go of what we
forgot we were holding onto
cook the meals we
have been meaning to make
wade into the waters of grief
where we all meet eventually
rest and awake in a new world
where we remember
how thin is the veil
how tender is the heart
how strong we are as one
lift each other up
by all and any means to
carry ourselves home
this is the moment
Jay Erickson lives in Pawling, New York, and is a poet, entrepreneur, musician, beekeeper, carpenter and gardener. His poetry has appeared in ALIVE with two commissioned pieces, “Crow Knows” and “Triptych For An American Backyard.” You can also find our Q&A with him from 2017 here.
Featured image at The Cheshire courtesy of Carmen Troesser.