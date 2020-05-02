 Cleveland Heath: A Gourmet Comfort Food Experience in Edwardsville

[Editor’s note: The Guided: Edwardsville print magazine hit the stands just as stay-at-home orders were rolling out. The good news: Cleveland Health opens again for curbside pick-up orders on May 4. Please continue to check the websites and social media feeds for each business to learn whether they’re open and how you can purchase from them during this time of fast-moving changes.]

Evolution can be a scary concept in the restaurant world, so when fans of the Edwardsville restaurant founded by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath heard it had been sold back in 2017, they gripped their forks a little tighter. New owners Keith and Kari McGinness—hospitality industry veterans themselves—were well aware of this, and they worked alongside Cleveland and Heath to ensure a smooth transition.

Customers quickly relaxed, because dining at Cleveland Heath is still a gourmet comfort food experience. The kitchen is now headed by chef Alex Henry, a St. Louis culinary leader with the vision to inspire a creative menu of locally sourced dishes. From the Japanese pancake starter to the coq au vin entrée to the famous cheddar drop biscuits, dishes draw upon a wealth of international influences. There are some American standbys (tart cherry pie with vanilla bean ice cream), some surprises (scrapple with eggs and grits) and some nods to the chef’s childhood visits to southern Mexico (the cochinita pibil sandwich).

The restaurant’s reputation has always drawn diners from St. Louis, but its daily customers are largely Edwardsville locals—lawyers with business at the nearby courthouse, friends catching up over lunch or cocktails and families looking for an elevated dining experience close to home.

106 N. Main St.

618.307.4830

Images courtesy of Carmen Troesser.