 Clementine’s Has the Scoop for All-Natural, Hand-Churned, Creamy Goodness

Just like its predecessors in Lafayette Square and DeMun, the third location of Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery in SoHa is in a walkable neighborhood with homes (and kids) nearby.

The menu is filled with the same flavors of ice cream, all made in small batches that are churned by hand, with all-natural ingredients and 16 percent butterfat, giving it a rich, decadent mouthfeel. There’s the “nice” side of the freezer case, with flavors like pistachio, honey-lavender, vanilla, salted caramel and gooey butter cake. And there’s the “naughty” side, where the base is infused with alcohols like Still630 whiskey, Rebel Yell bourbon and 4 Hands beer, ending in combinations that might be fruity, chocolatey, spicy, sweet or tart.

Owner Tamara Keefe’s inspiring rags-to-riches story shaped the company’s mission of using ice cream to build a sense of community. This goes for the local companies and producers who supply many of the ingredients (including, most importantly, the milk) as well as the customers who visit the stores or enjoy the desserts at catered events. We’re willing to bet that even the folks who order online do so in part because they feel a kinship with Missouri’s only microcreamery and are happy to help Keefe’s dream grow.

4715 Macklind Ave.

314.858.6100

Images courtesy of Aida Hasanovic.