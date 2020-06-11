 Call for Artist Submissions on the Theme of Women, Art and Power

Inspired by the Missouri History Museum’s exhibit “Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage,” which commemorates the centennial of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, an installation titled “The Bridge Art Display” will shine a light on local female artists whose work is a tool for personal expression and empowerment as well as a catalyst for change.

The Missouri History Museum will host this installation of artwork from Aug. 1 to Aug. 9 in conjunction with the Aug. 1 opening of the “Beyond the Ballot” exhibit.

In addition to the on-site art display, which has limited capacity, there will also be a virtual art display shared during “The Bridge: Women, Art and Power” panel discussion on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6:30 p.m. One photographed artwork from each female artist who submits will be shared during this virtual presentation, regardless of acceptance into the on-site display.

Artists must be willing to have their artwork filmed or included in press and publications. It is the responsibility of the artist to insure their own work. Submission of artwork indicates the artist’s agreement to these conditions.

The submission deadline for art is July 20. The artist guidelines are as follows:

• Each artist may submit up to three original works in any medium or mixed media.

• Art must be family friendly.

• Artwork is not to exceed 3 feet by 3 feet.

• Artists will be notified of acceptance by July 24.

• Sales of artwork are not allowed.

If you are a St. Louis-area female artist who’s interested in being part of the installation, please submit your work for review to lnewton@mohistory.org along with the following information:

• Images of your three works (low-resolution JPEGs preferred).

• Title, media and dimensions for each work.

• Artist phone number.

• Brief artist bio of no more than five sentences.

Images from the Missouri History Museum’s 2019 event “The Bridge: Flores Mexicanas,” courtesy of Miranda Munguia.