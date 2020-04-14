 Artisan 222 Bakery & Cafe: Fresh-Baked Goodness in Edwardsville

[Editor’s note: The Guided: Edwardsville print magazine hit the stands just as stay-at-home orders were rolling out. The good news: Artisan 222 Bakery & Cafe is open for delivery within the city limits as well as pick-up orders. Best of all, its famous pizza is available Tuesday-Saturday! Please continue to check the websites and social media feeds for each business to learn whether they’re open and how you can purchase from them during this time of fast-moving changes.]

222 is a destination for all things flour related. Its craft breads—like rye, sourdough, ancient grain and whole wheat—are stellar, either as the basis for a lunchtime sandwich or by the load to enjoy at home. Its pastries are light and flaky and always exactly the right texture, from rolls and Danishes to croissants and scones. And then there are the pizzas, which draw hungry crowds on Fridays and

Saturdays, when personal pizzas are on the menu from 11 a.m. to closing time. (You can get pizzeria-style pies on Thursdays too, in case you just can’t wait one more day.)

The fresh-baked goodness extends to oatmeal and quiche in the mornings, starting at 6 a.m. for breakfast on weekdays. Even better is the weekend brunch, with waffles, biscuits and gravy and the house specialty, The Dunn Deal (baguettes and gravy—one of those dishes you have to taste to believe.

Trevor Taynor—who co-owns the business with his mother, Kimberly Goodner—has trained extensively with the San Francisco Baking Institute, and he’s the force behind 222’s wholesale business. It’s very possible you’ve sampled his team’s breads at other restaurants, but even so, nothing compares to walking into the bakery and breathing in the delicious combination of aromas.

