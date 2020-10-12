 A Virtual Celebration for Día de los Muertos at the Missouri History Museum

We’ve all seen the brightly painted skulls, or calaveras, that symbolize the Día de los Muertos holiday in Latin American countries. They’re just one of the rich traditions from this two-day celebration of the lives of loved ones who have passed away.

Join Hispanic Festival Inc. and the Missouri History Museum Oct. 28-Nov. 8 to celebrate and learn about Día de los Muertos in a first-ever virtual festival.

Ahead of the holiday on Nov. 1 (Día de los Innocentes) and Nov. 2 (Día de los Muertos), tune in to the Museum’s YouTube page on Oct. 28 to view traditional cemetery celebrations, paper flower making, food preparation, face painting and dance traditions.

Two aspects of the festival will be offered in person this year at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park: an exhibition of original artwork inspired by the holiday and a display of traditional ofrendas, or altars, that represent a variety of Latin American cultural traditions.

These altars would typically be set up at home, with a collection of photographs, foods, drinks, candles and memorabilia related to an individual or groups of loved ones. They are intended to welcome the departed spirits back for a visit and show them that their lives have not been forgotten.

The Missouri History Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday, and advanced registration is required (no charge) to visit the Día de los Muertos exhibits from Oct. 28-Nov. 8 Artwork is on view from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Altars may be viewed from 1-4 p.m.

Images courtesy of the Missouri Historical Society.

