 A New Kind of Garden Grows for Food Trucks in South County

With most of their usual customers working from home in recent months, food trucks explored new territory by bringing their fare to suburban neighborhoods. Now they’re hoping customers will return the favor by journeying to their new backyard: the 9 Mile Garden food truck park that opens July 3 in South St. Louis County.

The family-friendly location in Affton has a lineup of 30 local food trucks that will rotate through its parking pads, plus a permanent indoor space, The Canteen @ 9 Mile Garden, serving house-made sodas, cold brew Blueprint Coffee on tap, plus a wide selection of draft beer from local and national breweries along with draft wines and cocktails.

Opening weekend over the 4th of July is packed with movies on the built-in outdoor screen and live musical performances in the expansive amphitheater. Bands include The John Hughes Experience, Caroline Steinkamp and Tree One Four. Check the 9 Mile Garden website for a full schedule of entertainment, charitable activities and (of course!) food trucks.

In keeping with current St. Louis County health measures, 9 Mile Garden Managing Partner Brian Hardesty says, “We’ll have plenty of sanitizing stations on-site, our tables will be situated more than 12 feet apart and we’ll be encouraging our patrons to wear masks and practice social distancing. It’s important to us that people know that all regulations and measures are being taken to protect their health.” The same health and safety guidelines will be applied within The Canteen.

The park is open six days a week for lunch (five trucks) and dinner (seven trucks) with some of your favorite food vendors in St. Louis, including Seoul Taco (Korean-Mexican), The Crooked Boot (Creole-Cajun), Zia’s (Italian) and Sugarfire Smoke House (barbecue)—and some new discoveries like Zacchi (Jordanian), Sedara Sweets (Middle Eastern) and Red Dirt Revival (Southern). It’s also available for private parties and events.

Images courtesy of Amy De La Hunt.