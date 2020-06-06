 A Local Baker Fires Up the Oven for Home Cooking at Russell’s on Macklind

For many years, Russell Ping was known as a baker whose cafés in Fenton, Chesterfield and South City were well worth a daytime visit. But in the spring of 2019, the chef and owner seized an opportunity to go in a different direction with the Macklind location in SoHa. While the full-service bakery is still open for orders and dessert pickups and there’s still a robust weekend brunch, the main focus is on dinner service four nights a week.

Ping’s classic home cooking extends from bacon-wrapped meatloaf to braised Brussels sprouts, with a whole lot of seasonal variations to showcase local producers’ bounty. It wouldn’t be Russell’s without top-tier baked goods—definitely order the cheese puffs and/or the Christmas Eve rolls, and definitely save room for dessert. But even on the brunch menu, there’s a strong emphasis on savory foods like fried chicken, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads.

Hard-core morning people will find that some of the breakfast favorites from Russell’s on Macklind migrated over to Ping’s bright and cheerful neighborhood coffee house, Lola Jean’s. Between that venture and the three Russell’s locations, Ping is rising into new prominence as a restaurateur to be reckoned with for every meal of the day.

5400 Murdoch Ave.

314.553.9994

Images courtesy of Aida Hasanovic.