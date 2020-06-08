 A Beginner’s Guide as a Black Lives Matter Ally

We’ve heard your requests for resources on what to do and say right now in order to be a change agent and reduce additional trauma in the St. Louis community. Here are some considerations and suggestions.

Step 1: Educate yourself.

It is not the black community’s job to teach their peers in other communities about anti-black racism—it is each person’s individual responsibility to understand it so they can do their part to dismantle it.

Here are films we recommend:

(See one missing? Please send a note to elizabeth@hownovel.co.)

“Whose Streets”

“The Black Power Mixtape: 1967-1975”

“Waiting for Superman”

“Get Out”

“The Hate U Give”

“Just Mercy”

“When They See Us”

“American Son”

“13th”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Do the Right Thing”

“Hidden Figures”

“Explained: The Racial Wealth Gap”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

Here are books and other reads we recommend:

“The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander“White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” by Carol Anderson

“White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo

“Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race” by Reni Eddo-Lodge

“Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? And Other Conversations About Race” by Beverly Daniel Tatum

“Killing the Black Body: Race, Reproduction, and the Meaning of Liberty” by Dorothy Roberts

“The Warmth of Other Suns” by Isabel Wilkerson

“The Case for Reparations” (The Atlantic, June 2014 issue) by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“White Flight: Atlanta and the Making of Modern Conservatism” by Kevin M. Kruse

“How to be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

“Sister Citizen: Shame, Stereotypes, and Black Women in America” by Melissa Harris-Perry

“The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin

“White Privilege: Unpacking the Invisible Knapsack” by Peggy McIntosh

“Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

“The Broken Heart of America: St. Louis and the Violent History of the United States” by Walter Johnson

“Remembering Mill Creek Valley, once home to 20,000 Black St. Louisans” (STL Public Radio) by Evie Hemphill

“A is for Activist” by Innosanto Nagara (kid friendly)

“Voice of Freedom: Fannie Lou Hamer, the Spirit of the Civil Rights Movement” by Carole Boston Weatherford (kid friendly)

“Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” by Mildred D. Taylor (middle school and older)

If you think these films or books are uncomfortable to read or watch, imagine how uncomfortable you’d be actually living through it—dig deep. Knowledge is how we’ll actually be able to make change possible.

Step 2: Create conversations and LISTEN.

One thing I’ve learned on my journey to becoming an ally is how important it is for me to have direct conversations with my family and white friends. The change began with me, but then as I learned more about racism it was my responsibility to bring my inner network along with me.

Having honest conversations about race with people who don’t look like you can be powerful and uncomfortable, but it’s important to recognize that these kinds of conversations—especially in the midst of a national crisis like this one—can be exhausting for people of color.

If you want to open your perspective, try proposing a virtual dinner party with a diverse group of friends and participants. Plan to listen more than you talk. Be upfront about the purpose of the dinner party so that no one is blindsided by the discussion.

In my experience, taking responsibility for your privilege can be helpful in a group. Consider starting a Witnessing Whiteness book club or taking one of the Witnessing Whiteness courses.

Consider joining online communities like The STL Women’s Group on Race Relations.

Step 3: Take action.

There are people who have been working towards change for a while, consider donating to them or getting involved. Here are some suggestions:

Read and sign these petitions:

Step 4: Follow black voices.

@mspackyetti on Instagram

@ckyourprivilege on Instagram

@rachel.cargle on Instagram

@de_nichols on Instagram

@ikaylareed on Instagram

@theghettoactivist on Instagram

@antionettecarroll on Instagram

Make sure that if you follow them, you also consider donating to their organizations and purchasing their services.

Step 5: Patronize black-owned businesses.

For the Culture STL offers a directory for food, wellness, art, apparel, beauty and more.

Among the hundreds of local black-owned eateries, here are a few:

Bait

Bar Italia Ristorante

Big Boyz Burgers & More

Big Mama’s BBQ

Burger 809

C&K Barbeque

C. Oliver Coffee + Flower Bar

Caribbean Delight

Cathy’s Kitchen

Cupcake Fetish

De Palm Tree

Diner’s Delight

DSquared Bistro

Drake’s Place

Eddie’s Southtown Donuts

Emmanuel’s Family Restaurant

Five Aces Bar-B-Que

Gobble Stop Smokehouse

Gourmet By Chef Jay

Gourmet Soul Restaurant and Catering

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill

Healthy Habits Nutrition

His and Hers BBQ

Indie Eatery

JC Supper Club

Jenny’s Diner

Jerk Soul

Just Chicken

Just 1 Taste Catering

Krab Kingz

La Pâtisserie Chouquette

Left’s Fried Rice

London’s Wing House

Meskerem Ethiopian Restaurant

Master Pieza

Mom’s Soul Food Kitchen

Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse

My Just Desserts

Natalie’s Cakes and More

Nephew’s Grille

Northwest Coffee Roasting Co.

Ol’ Henry

Pharaoh’s Donuts

Prime 55 Restaurant

Real McCoy’s Grill

Red’s The One & Only BBQ

Royally Baked

Seafood by Crushed Velvet

Steve’s Hot Dogs

Smoki O’s

SweetArt

Sweetfixx

Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust

Teatopia

TKO Grill

Turn

Vegan Natured

West End Bistro

Step 6: What to say on social media (without causing more harm).

Be vulnerable and tell the true story of your waking up journey. One of my first posts after Mike Brown was tragically killed was, “I have said and done racist things.” It felt scary and sad to admit this publicly, but it was also freeing and allowed me to move into action instead of sitting in guilt and shame.

Step 7: VOTE, VOTE, VOTE.

Get registered, show up and find at least one person who needs a ride.

Featured image courtesy of Maria Oswalt.