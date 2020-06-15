 10 St. Louis Restaurants That Are Open Late

It’s easier than you think to eat great late in St. Louis. The 10 restaurants below serve up crave-worthy food well into the wee hours, keeping you satisfied whether you’re after craft cocktails and an upscale, sit down meal or a local brew and a quick, greasy bite.

[Editor’s note: Be sure to check ahead, as these hours and offerings have been impacted during 2020 by stay-at-home orders and curfews, and we can’t promise that murder hornets won’t be next.]

Grace Chicken + Fish

Grace Meat + Three is a destination for Southern cooking in The Grove. And so is Grace Chicken + Fish, the walk-up window on the building’s Tower Grove Avenue side. It was added in part so the restaurant could serve the late-night customers leaving the bars and clubs in The Grove. Because while there’s something to be said for hot dog stands after a night of carousing, there’s also something to be said for fried chicken and loaded fries.

Sandrina’s

A classic 3 a.m. bar in South City, Sandrina’s has a full menu available for the night owls. Burgers and fried ravioli grace the menu at this casual establishment, and you’ll also find a number of clearly indicated vegetarian items, like the falafel sammy served with feta, romaine, red onion and tzatziki sauce. The bar includes a wide variety of specialty cocktails, wine and beer to power your night out on the town.

Broadway Oyster Bar

This Downtown mainstay has big personality and an extensive menu of Cajun seafood favorites. Start your night right with a plate of gulf oysters with horseradish and then dig into a lobster po’ boy or hot salami muffaletta sandwich. Always a fun late-night stop, Broadway Oyster Bar hosts musical acts and is open until 3 a.m. seven days a week.

Image from The Last Kitchen courtesy of Jasmine Osby.

The Last Kitchen

Rustic yet elegant, The Last Hotel’s Downtown restaurant and rooftop bar offer a unique experience for locals and visitors. The Last Kitchen serves up mostly Italian-inspired mains like sirloin with creamy polenta and summer squash pizza until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After your meal, you can head up to the hotel’s rooftop bar to enjoy the city view and fine drinks until 2 a.m.



The Midwestern

Indulgence is the name of the game at The Midwestern. Start the night with brisket cheese fries, sample the boneless rib sandwich and fried chicken cooked in duck fat confit, and then end the night with a generous slice of gooey butter cake. This lively Downtown barbecue joint is just one block away from Busch Stadium and is open until 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Mission Taco Joint

With three locations across St. Louis in The Delmar Loop, Central West End and Soulard (and another coming soon to Kirkwood), Mission Taco is an easy choice no matter what part of the city you’re in. Tacos and tequila are $2 during the late-night happy hour that starts at 10 p.m. and runs until closing at 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at midnight on Sunday.

Blueberry Hill

A vital component of St. Louis’ music culture and the venerable Delmar Loop, Blueberry Hill offers shelves full of kitschy Americana tchotchkes and collectibles that delight locals and out-of-towners alike. It’s open every day until 1:30 a.m. except for Sundays, so catch a live show in the Duck Room and then grab a table at Blueberry Hill for burgers, fries, local beers and classic cocktails.

Image courtesy of Taste Bar.

Taste Bar

Under the umbrella of chef Gerard Craft’s restaurant dynasty, Taste Bar’s menu is rich with Craft’s recognizably delicious flair. A great CWE spot to toast drinks over a series of small plates, Taste has a romantic, cozy atmosphere and a stand-out craft cocktail list. To eat, we recommend the marinated beets, wild boar meatballs and scallops with duck and blood orange.

Eclipse Restaurant

Located in the Moonrise Hotel in The Delmar Loop, Eclipse Restaurant is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 3 a.m—nearly around the clock. Enjoy artisan cocktails and twilight views atop the hotel’s indoor or outdoor rooftop bars, then head downstairs to Eclipse for a charcuterie board or lobster quesadilla. The hotel’s space age-themed decor is sure to be a conversation starter.

Mangia Italiano

You can follow Mangia’s tagline advice to “come for the pasta and stay for the party” all the way up to 1:30 a.m. That’s when the kitchen closes for the night, but the party goes until 3 a.m. daily. Technically the late-night menu offers more appetizers, pizza and salads than pasta, but then again there are 90 beers plus house-made infusions, so we won’t quibble over the details with this South Grand favorite.

The Gramophone

Open until 3 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday, The Gramophone is a go-to pub for craft beer and stuffed-to-the-brim sandwiches. Formerly a music venue, this establishment in The Grove sticks to its musical roots and continues to host late night DJs starting at 10:30 p.m. nearly every night of the week.

Featured image courtesy of Taste Bar.

This story has been updated; the original was published on March 16, 2018.